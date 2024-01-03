WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Secret Service agent and West Michigan-based security expert says people should remember “cover and concealment” if they find themselves in an active shooter situation inside a store.

Two people were shot and injured at a Wyoming Walmart on New Year’s Eve. Police said the retailer was “full of people” as shots rang out near the checkout lane.

“This is a brazen public attack,” Wyoming Police Lt. Andrew Koeller told News 8 the night of the shooting.

Police said two suspects wearing masks got into a confrontation with another man inside the store. It is believed to have been a targeted incident. At least 10 shots were fired, hospitalizing that man with a gunshot wound.

An innocent woman at the checkout line, who police said had nothing to do with the situation, was caught in the crossfire and also hospitalized.

Police said on New Year’s Eve they were looking for two suspects, but it’s unclear if they still are. When News 8 asked Wyoming Police Wednesday if the search is ongoing, they said they aren’t yet prepared to give an update on the case.

Jason Russell is the president of Secure Environment Consulting and a former Secret Service agent. His group, located in Cascade Township, performs vulnerability assessments for school districts across the state, including Grand Rapids Public Schools. Nearly half of its clients are businesses, Russell said.

“We look at their physical security,” Russell said. “We look at their policies, their procedures. It’s a holistic approach to see what gaps or weaknesses they might have and then try to provide them with recommendations on how to fix anything they may be doing wrong or missing.”

Russell encouraged retailers to perform critical incident and de-escalation training for their employees annually. He added that with high employee turnover in the retail industry, businesses should consider recording their training or doing it online.

If employees see an argument escalating, Russell said they should move other customers outside or to another area of the store as quickly as possible. He suggested being proactive if a situation is taking a turn for the worse.

“If it’s dangerous and you feel there could be some violence, you certainly want to reach out to law enforcement as quickly as possible,” Russell said.

If workers can’t tell whether the situation is dangerous, Russell said non-verbal signs can give them a better idea.

“Is somebody reaching in their pockets?” Russell said. “Are they doing what we call weapon checking, are they trying to feel around in areas of their waistband where they might have a gun?”

Customers should also leave the area immediately if they see a fight starting nearby, Russell said.

“Often times when we see something happening, we don’t think it’s going to turn into anything because we can’t possibly believe that it would,” he said. “Then when it does, we hadn’t taken advantage of the opportunity of time to get away.”

It’s important to remember cover and concealment if shots are fired and you can’t get out of the store safely, Russell said.

“Cover is something that would stop a bullet,” Russell explained. “In a store, that might be the shelves or the racks.”

“Concealment won’t stop a bullet, but it would hide you,” he continued. “That might be a clothing rack or something you can hide behind that would limit your visibility.”