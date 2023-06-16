Travelers in the expanded concourse at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on June 16, 2023.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The expanded concourse at Gerald R. Ford International Airport welcomed its first arrivals Friday.

The concourse has eight new gates that primarily serve Delta and American airlines. Coming in from Detroit, passengers said they were a needed addition.

“I use the airport a couple times a month and I think it’s going to be great,” passenger Adam Brandow said. “I travel a fair amount for work so hopefully more flights and just this whole air travel thing gets even easier. Grand Rapids is super convenient, not a bad drive from Muskegon for me, so more destinations and more flights would be great.”

The first flight to use the new concourse at Gerald R. Ford International Airport arrives on June 16, 2023.

Work is also underway to renovate the old concourse A, which will be used by United Airlines. It’s part of a $112 million expansion project.

“It’s really a game changer for the airport here and the region,” the airport’s Chief Operating Officer Alex Peric said. “…The airport is well-positioned now to really accommodate the growing population here in West Michigan. We’re always talking to our airline partners on adding additional service.”

The airport says the expansion will help support future growth, with two open gates on the concourse.

“Those open gates will be used for expansion for these existing carriers or potentially new carriers coming on board,” Peric said.

Concourse A at Gerald R. Ford International Airport is nearly complete and ready for passengers to utilize.

An original model of what the concourse will look like with planes docking into the terminals.

New furniture will be placed throughout the expanded concourse.

Artist from West Michigan were commissioned to design the artwork that will flood the new expanded concourse.

Some renderings of the new markets that will be located at Concourse A.

Concourse A at Gerald R. Ford International Airport is nearly complete and ready for passengers to utilize.

Beyond the additional gates and space, the expansion will be able to accommodate bigger planes. The interior design is inspired by nature and the Great Lakes. Three major West Michigan-based furniture suppliers made the seating.

It all impressed traveler Virginia Bowney, who was bound for North Carolina.

“This just kind of gives the space to unwind, wake up a little more slowly, not be on top of each other waiting,” she said. “The new kind of chairs, the variety of chairs, the fact that they’re stable, they’re nice.”

The new concourse’s restaurants will begin opening in the coming months.