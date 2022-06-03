GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former teacher at a metro Grand Rapids cay care center will serve jail time for pushing a child.

Julie Rees, 51, was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.

Investigators say that in October 2021, she pushed a 3-year-old at Milestones Child Development Center near Caledonia.

When asked to investigate complaints against Rees, Children’s Protective Services found five incidents in the classroom for 3-year-olds between September and November 2021. Only one of those incidents included enough evidence to file criminal charges.

Rees was asked to resign from Milestones.

She was charged in February. In April, she pleaded no contest to fourth-degree child abuse.