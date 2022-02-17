Ex-teacher accused of abusing kids at Caledonia-area day care

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A former teacher at one of West Michigan’s top-rated day care centers has been charged with child abuse, accused of harming a child while on the job.

Julie Rees, 51, was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old in October 2021 at Milestones’ Child Development Center’s campus near Caledonia.

A parent of another child in the class, who asked to remain anonymous, said a handful of parents with similar allegations reported Rees to Children’s Protective Services. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a joint investigation with CPS into Rees.

The anonymous parent, whose child was part of the investigation, gave the CPS report to News 8. The report references multiple incidents in the 3-year-old classroom between September and November of last year.

“Julie (Rees) has been seen slamming kids on their buttocks and dragging them across the room,” the December 2021 report stated. “She pushed a child, causing a rugburn on the forehead.”

The CPS investigation cited a total of five physical abuse allegations against Rees but only one incident had sufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

Rees denied all allegations of physical abuse, according to the CPS report.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs confirmed to News 8 it is in the final stages of its investigation into the incident.

The anonymous parent was interested to see the department’s findings, wanting to know how this could have happened at the award-winning day care center.

Milestones Childhood Development Center, which has five locations across West Michigan, has been voted “Top Daycare Center in Grand Rapids” by GR Kids and the “Number One Child Care Provider” in the Best of Grand Rapids Magazine for the past three years.

According to the CPS report, Rees worked at Milestones from September 2021 to November 2021. It states Rees was asked to resign after the facility felt she wasn’t a good fit.

A 2015 booking photo of Julie Rees.

The report also revealed that prior to Rees’ employment at Milestones, she was “let go from working at William C. Abney (Academy) in 2020, for pulling an escalated child of her room by his foot.”

Though Milestones’ administrators reportedly had some concern about how Rees talked with the kids before her resignation, the report states management wasn’t aware of the more serious allegations until after she left.

Milestones Child Development Center declined an interview with News 8 Thursday, sending the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations and are fully cooperating through the investigation. The staff person has not been with Milestones since last fall,” Executive Director of Operations and Development Nicole Pratt, responded in an email to News 8.

Rees is due back in court next month for a settlement conference.