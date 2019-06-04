Ex-Lowell vet who practiced without license gets jail

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved The Animal Hospital of Lowell. (June 3, 2015)

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved The Animal Hospital of Lowell. (June 3, 2015)

BAD AXE, Mich. (WOOD) — A veterinarian who owned a clinic in Lowell is going to jail for practicing without a license in Michigan's Thumb region.

A Huron County judge on Monday sentenced Bruce Langlois to 30 days in jail and 18 months' probation. The judge also forbade Langlois from practicing as a veterinarian or having contact with animals outside of his own.

Langlois' license was revoked in November 2015 after he ignored multiple suspensions and kept practicing as late as December 2016, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said. An appeals court upheld the revocation in February 2017.

Authorities said even without a license, Langlois was performing procedures including spaying and neutering pets, and that he gave pet owners a number where they could call him at any time if their pets were unwell.

Langlois founded the Animal Hospital of Lowell and ran two spay and neuter mobile clinics. In June 2015, 24 Hour News 8 reported that his license had been suspended because he routinely used unqualified personnel to administer anesthesia when performing surgery on pets and didn't keep an accurate log of the controlled substances at two mobile clinics. There were also allegations he made mistakes in autopsy on a cat that died at a spay clinic.

Langlois went to trial on March 5, but it ended that day because he agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of unlawful conduct. In return, prosecutors dropped two identical counts.

He will serve 10 days if his jail sentence immediately, with the remaining 20 days in jail coming at the end of his probation. Langlois must also pay 1,500 in fines, court administrators say.

Arrow Veterinary Clinic now operates at the site of the former Animal Hospital of Lowell. An employee told 24 Hour News 8 that Arrow Veterinary Clinic began operating there in October 2017, and Langlois is not a member of the staff. Arrow Veterinary Clinic says it is no longer associated with the mobile clinics.