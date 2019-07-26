Ex-hospital worker who assaulted patients takes plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former worker of Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital accused of sexually assaulting patients will avoid trial.

Court administrators say Francisco Muniz of Greenville pleaded guilty last week to third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In return, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion were dismissed.

Muniz, a former X-ray technologist for the East Grand Rapids hospital, was charged in March after three patients came forward, saying he touched them inappropriately during their hospital visits.

According to court records, on July 22, 2018, Muniz allegedly penetrated a patient with his finger while X-raying her in a room at Blodgett Hospital, telling her that it would “help with your pain.”

Six months later, another woman was seeking treatment at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital’s emergency room when she says an X-ray tech sexually assaulted her while she was getting an X-ray. That tech was later identified as Muniz, court documents show.

A third woman came forward after seeing Target 8’s report on Muniz, saying she recognized him right away as the X-ray technologist who touched her inappropriately during an emergency room visit on Jan. 17.

Target 8 discovered Spectrum Health was aware of the first case and the subsequent police investigation when the second and third incidents allegedly occurred.

Spectrum Health said in March that it couldn’t comment on the ongoing investigation, but acknowledged Muniz is no longer an employee of their health system.