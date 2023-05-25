Shannon Guay appears in a Kent County courtroom via video for arraignment on May 25, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually abusing children while working as a gymnastics coach was arraigned Thursday.

Shannon Guay has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and nine counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Investigators have previously identified five victims, all girls between the ages of 4 and 14 at the time, that were assaulted between 2006 and 2008 at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, the now-defunct studio on Coit Avenue near Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township.

Guay worked there as a coach.

Guay was arrested on May 10 in Punta Gorda, Florida, north of Fort Myers, where he lives with his wife. He was brought to Kent County Wednesday.

His attorney, James Howard, asked the magistrate to grant him a bond to get out of jail.

“These offenses are very old. I don’t know what’s going on here or how they came to light,” Howard said. “Mr. Guay is presumed innocent at this point. However, I understand there are risks of flight and there are danger to community issues involved here. … I’m going to ask the court to consider a reasonable cash surety bond, because it’s essential that Mr. Guay be free so as to to adequately assist his attorney in preparation for these charges.”

Magistrate Michael Milroy said his extradition from Florida is a concern.

“We note that you were extradited from Florida, been down there for at least a year and half. That is a concern for this court,” Milroy said. “Frankly the risk to any community in which you reside is present here as well.”

His bond has been set at $500,000. If he bonds out, he will stay with his mother in Comstock Park. He has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s detective bureau at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Guay’s next court appearance is set for June 7.