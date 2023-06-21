GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors are filing six more criminal counts against a former gymnastics coach accused of sexual abuse.

Shannon Guay was already charged with several counts involving an initial five victims. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Monday that he is filing more charges involving five more victims: five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.

In all, Guay now faces 21 criminal charges.

Becker added there are three more victims whose allegations fall outside Michigan’s statute of limitations, so he cannot file charges in those cases. All of the charges he has filed are punishable by up to life in prison and are not bound by statutes of limitations.

“The ones we cannot charge are involving criminal sexual conduct in the second degree charges,” Becker explained. “Those are a maximum penalty of 15 years, but those have issues regarding the statute of limitations. under Michigan law, the statute of limitations is 15 years (since the alleged assault) or (the victim turns) 28 years old is when it runs out. And the victims we have are older than that and the charges are older than 15 years old.”

But Becker said that even if he cannot file charges, those people can be valuable in helping to prove the allegations he could charge.

“We may be able to use their testimony in a court proceeding to in essence support what these other girls are saying happened to them many years ago,” Becker said. “People stepping forward at any time with any information is extremely beneficial.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department has said all the victims they have learned of were under the age of 14 when the alleged abuse happened and at least one was as young as 4. Becker described all the victims as women.

Guay worked at a number of gymnastics and martial arts gyms and dance studios and went by ‘Coach Jake,” authorities have said.

There were multiple locations where assaults happened in Kent County, Becker said. Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said Guay’s method seemed to meet his victims at gyms and that led to assaults at other locations.

“We have notified jurisdictions in Washington, Texas, Florida and California where we know he has worked as a gymnastics coach in previous years,” LaJoye-Young said.

The assaults that were reported first happened between 2006 and 2008 and at least some happened at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, a now-defunct studio on Coit Avenue near Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township where Guay worked as a coach, investigators say.

The gym that used to be Aerials & Baranis is now a separate gym with new owners. Those owners actually sparked the sheriff’s department’s investigation when they heard from an alleged victim and called police.

Guay was arrested in Florida in May and soon returned to Michigan to face charges.

LaJoye-Young directed people to the YWCA and Children’s Advocacy Center for support if they have been assaulted.