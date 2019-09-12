Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Ex-GRPS teacher sentenced for child enticement

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
philip paauwe 010919_1547068933757.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former special education teacher at Grand Rapids Public Schools accused of trying to solicit sex with a teen girl was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison.  

In June, Philip Gordon Paauwe pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor. In turn, authorities agreed to dismiss all other charges against him, including sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving and possessing child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement.

Paauwe was indicted in federal court in February after allegedly convincing a 17-year-old girl in Florida to send him explicit images last year.

He’s also accused of using the internet to try to get a woman to let him have sex with her 13-year-old daughter. That woman, however, turned out to be an undercover officer. The investigation led to Paauwe’s arrest in January.

Paauwe was a teacher at K.E.C. Oakleigh — a special education school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade — but was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the allegations against him surfaced. GRPS board members voted unanimously to fire Paauwe a day before his plea.

After he finishes his prison sentence, Paauwe will be on supervised release for 10 years. He will also pay $34,000 in restitution. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 