Kent County

Ex-GRPS teacher pleads guilty to child enticement

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former special education teacher of Grand Rapids Public Schools accused of trying to solicit sex with a teen girl has agreed to a plea deal.

Federal court records show Philip Gordon Paauwe pleaded guilty Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor. In turn, authorities agreed to dismiss all other charges against him, including sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving and possessing child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement.

Paauwe, 32, of Grandville, was indicted in federal court in February after allegedly convincing a 17-year-old girl in Florida to send him explicit images last year.

He's also accused of using the internet to try to get a woman to let him have sex with her 13-year-old daughter. That woman, however, turned out to be an undercover officer. The investigation led to Paauwe's arrest in January.

Paauwe was a teacher at K.E.C. Oakleigh — a special education school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade — but was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the allegations against him surfaced. GRPS board members voted unanimously to fire Paauwe a day before his plea.

Paauwe is expected in Kalamazoo's federal court for sentencing on Sept. 12.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries