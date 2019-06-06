Ex-GRPS teacher pleads guilty to child enticement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former special education teacher of Grand Rapids Public Schools accused of trying to solicit sex with a teen girl has agreed to a plea deal.

Federal court records show Philip Gordon Paauwe pleaded guilty Tuesday to coercion and enticement of a minor. In turn, authorities agreed to dismiss all other charges against him, including sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving and possessing child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement.

Paauwe, 32, of Grandville, was indicted in federal court in February after allegedly convincing a 17-year-old girl in Florida to send him explicit images last year.

He’s also accused of using the internet to try to get a woman to let him have sex with her 13-year-old daughter. That woman, however, turned out to be an undercover officer. The investigation led to Paauwe’s arrest in January.

Paauwe was a teacher at K.E.C. Oakleigh — a special education school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade — but was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the allegations against him surfaced. GRPS board members voted unanimously to fire Paauwe a day before his plea.

Paauwe is expected in Kalamazoo’s federal court for sentencing on Sept. 12.