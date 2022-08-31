John Moglia, a Forest Hills middle school teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct, being arraigned in court. (Aug. 5, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Forest Hills middle school teacher who was accused of groping two students has entered a plea.

John Patrick Moglia, 57, of Lowell, pleaded no contest on Monday to one count of aggravated assault. All other charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.

Two former students alleged Moglia touched them inappropriately during the 2019 school year. News 8 is not naming them because they are minors.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 21.