GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ex-Forest Hills school board vice president has been sentenced to a February drunken driving crash after she pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, Martha Atwater, or Marti, as she was referred to on the Forest Hills website, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

She was sentenced to 12 months probation, two days in jail with credit for time served and 12 days of community service.

The sentence stems from a Feb. 26 crash on Cascade Road.

The Kent County Sheriff said Atwater did not stop when the car in front of her was stopped at a traffic light and rear-ended the other vehicle. No passengers were hurt in the crash.

According to Forest Hills Public Schools, Atwater was also the chair of the curriculum committee, active on the FHPS Foundation, and coordinator of the Odyssey of the Mind at six FHPS schools. Atwater later resigned from the school board.