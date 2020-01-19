Events in West Michigan to honor Dr. King’s legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Events are scheduled Monday across Michigan to honor the work and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader, and there are ways to celebrate and get involved in West Michigan.

Here are some of the event happening in Grand Rapids:

Breakfast with guest speakers to honor King with the Grand Rapids Urban League at DeVos Place at 7:30 a.m.

at DeVos Place at 7:30 a.m. A service and memorial march at Calvin University 10 a.m.

A silent march and special presentation at Aquinas College at 11 a.m.

at 11 a.m. A silent march at Grand Valley State University at 1:30 p.m.

at 1:30 p.m. Yusef Salaam, member of the Exonerated (Central Park) 5, will speak at GVSU’s Fieldhouse Arena at 2 p.m.

at 2 p.m. Yusef Salaam will speak at Fountain Street Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the events in Kalamazoo:

A walk from Kalamazoo Transportation Center to MLK Park, where a wreath laying will be held, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A community celebration, free of charge, at Kalamazoo State Theatre from 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In Holland, there will be free admission to Holland Museum’s civil right exhibit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.