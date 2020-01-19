Closings & Delays
There are currently 63 active closings. Click for more details.

Events in West Michigan to honor Dr. King’s legacy

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic martin luther king jr_71380

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Events are scheduled Monday across Michigan to honor the work and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader, and there are ways to celebrate and get involved in West Michigan.

Here are some of the event happening in Grand Rapids:

Some of the events in Kalamazoo:

  • A walk from Kalamazoo Transportation Center to MLK Park, where a wreath laying will be held, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • A community celebration, free of charge, at Kalamazoo State Theatre from 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In Holland, there will be free admission to Holland Museum’s civil right exhibit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 