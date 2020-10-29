Eric Trump stumping for dad in Grandville today

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — With the election only days away, President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is visiting West Michigan today.

Eric Trump will be at ResLife Church in Grandville at 6 p.m. for an event entitled “Evangelicals for Trump – Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism.” Doors open at 5 p.m.

Both presidential candidates are paying more and more attention to battleground Michigan less than a week from Election Day. President Trump will visit southeast Michigan Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden is campaigning in Lansing and Westland Thursday. Joe Biden himself will be in the state with former President Barack Obama Saturday.