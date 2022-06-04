GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person had to be cut out of an upside-down car after a crash in Georgetown Township on Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Jackson Street. Deputies say a 2018 Lexus driven by a 38-year-old Hudsonville resident was headed west on Jackson Street and did not stop for the stop sign at 8th Avenue. The vehicle hit a 2013 Subaru that was that was headed south on 8th Avenue, forcing it off the road into a utility pole and flipping upside down.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2013 Subaru turned upside down with a passenger pinned in the car. Georgetown Township Fire and Rescue were able to free the person from the vehicle, but both the passenger and the 66-year-old driver from Grand Rapids were taken to Metro Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies closed off 8th Avenue immediately following the crash. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.