Empty no longer: 4 Wyoming storefronts to become DSW

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Four empty storefronts near RiverTown Crossings mall will soon be home to a shoe lover’s dream.

Edmark Development Company tells News 8 a Designer Shoe Warehouse is setting up shop in Wilson Town Center located off Wilson Avenue near Rivertown Parkway, near Best Buy.

The land management company says the DSW store will take over the former sites of Santo Guitar USA, Endless Summer, Payless ShoeSource and Snap Fitness – approximately 30,000 square feet.

DSW signed the lease in November. The new store is expected to open in July.

DSW’s website lists three other stores in West Michigan, located at the Shops at CenterPointe mall in Grand Rapids, Lakeshore Marketplace in Muskegon, and Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo.