Elk Brewing closing Comstock Park location

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Elk Brewing has announced the closing of its Comstock Park location.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post, it will be closing permanently and this will be the last week for the brewery location. The post did not explain exactly why.

It officially closes after Sun. Jan. 16.

For the brewery’s last week, it’s offering some specials. General customers can enjoy $1 off all full pours and $1 off all crowlers and howlers and $2 off growlers all week. For loyal “Mug Clubbers,” Elk Brewery is extending Mug Club pricing through the week.

It thanked its customers for the support over the years. Elk Brewery’s Wealthy Street Taproom and distribution will continue as normal.

Hops with #HeyLuke profiled the brewery in August, spotlighting its all-female brewing team and three of its brews: the Fire Starter IPA, the Kettle Soured Berliner Weiss and Tina’s Raspberry Chocolate Milk Stout.