EGR’s Jersey Junction sold to West Michigan family group

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A well-known, summertime East Grand Rapids ice cream parlor has been sold but ownership is staying in the hands of a group of West Michigan families.

Jersey Junction is being sold to four families, three of whom live in East Grand Rapids and the other of Grand Rapids.

The new owners says they plan to make minor tweaks inside and out, but the parlor will have the same look and feel that it has for nearly 60 years.

Just like it has for decades, Jersey Junction will open its doors on March 1.