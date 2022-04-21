EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new retailer has joined the mix in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.

The Lovesac Company’s newest showroom is now open at 2213 Wealthy St. SE, according to CWD Real Estate Investment, which owns and manages the buildings in Gaslight Village. Lovesac is located in the space that was previously home to clothing retailer Lolë, which opted to not renew its lease and closed Jan. 27.

At Lovesac, customers can test out “Sac” seats and “Sactionals” at the store. In a video posted by CWD, the store manager also touted a theater system that can be installed in Lovesac furniture “which allows you not just to hear it but feel it, like you’re at the movies.”

(An image provided by Lovesac shows two people installing the cushions to one of the company’s “Sactionals.”)

The company says its furniture pieces can be shipped via FedEx and are more environmentally friendly than others because they last longer and come with a lifetime guarantee, meaning less landfill waste.

Lovesac also says the upholstery fabric used on each piece is made out of about 600 repurposed water bottles, which will add up to about 35 million repurposed plastic water bottles this year alone.

The Gaslight Village store is Lovesac’s first location in West Michigan, its website indicates. The company has four other showrooms in the metro Detroit area and plans to open another store in Lansing soon.