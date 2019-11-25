EGR police remind residents to lock cars

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in East Grand Rapids are reminding residents in the area to lock their cars.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a series of 16 car larcenies that have happened since Oct. 18.

They say the incidents happened in the areas of Hall Street, Lennox Road and Ridgewood Avenue.

Police believe the incidents could be related.

They say that in all but one of the instances, the cars were unlocked.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

“Prevention is key to safety and, though we pride ourselves on being a safe community, it is vital not to fall into a false sense of security. Crime can and does happen everywhere, but we cannot make it so easy for such offenses to occur,” Police Chief Mark Herald said in a statement to the community.

Police also are reminding people to remove important items from their cars or to at least keep them out of plain sight.

They say items such as cash, loose change, purses, computers, glasses, credit cards, shoes and MP3 players have been stolen.

If you witness larceny, police ask that you call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about specific cases is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Kolster at skolster@eastgr.org or 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.