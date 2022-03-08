EGR man pleads in child porn case

A March 10, 2021, booking photo of Michael Rosales from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An East Grand Rapids has pleaded in his third child pornography case.

Michael Rosales, 44, pleaded on March 3 to aggravated distribution of child porn, aggravated possession and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Rosales was charged in March of last year. Michigan State Police said at the time that they found more than 50,000 images of child porn; none of the victims were believed to be local.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

Rosales was convicted of similar charges in 2012 and 2013.

