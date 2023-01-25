EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department Chief Mark Herald confirmed to News 8 that around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, police found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Road SE near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital.

EGR police said the man was bleeding from the head and died at the scene.

The man was shot in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SW and Cass Avenue in Grand Rapids, Herald told News 8.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that its Major Case Team is working with East Grand Rapids police as it investigates the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Grand Rapids police at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.