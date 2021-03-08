EGLE announces $1.2M in recycling grants around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan institutions will split more than $1.2 million in grants to encourage recycling.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the recipients of the Renew Michigan grants at a Monday morning press conference:

The Kent County Department of Public Works was granted $199,000 to improve the quality and quantity of recycled glass and #5 plastics (the kind used in things like yogurt and cottage cheese containers).

The city of Holland will receive $267,000 to transition from recycling bags to recycling carts.

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan and Padnos Recycling and Scrap Management are getting a combined $200,000 as state support to help people with criminal histories get certified in manufacturing and recycling. The federal government is sending $820,000 to this effort, called the Ignite Reentry Program.

Innovakote West Michigan is getting $273,000 to expand its operations recycling manufacturing powder coating.

Public Thread in Grand Rapids was granted $133,000 to continue its upcycling efforts.

The Materials Group in Rockford received $100,000 to improve recycling.

The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum received $57,000.

Calhoun County received $37,900.

The city of Grand Rapids says the grants are the largest single effort to encourage recycling in West Michigan.

Also at the briefing, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, EGLE and The Recycling Partnership said a new report shows the city’s Feet on the Street program has reduced curbside recycling contamination by 40% since last fall. Seven communities launched similar programs; Grand Rapids saw the best results, officials say.

“Recycling properly not only saves our taxpayers by reducing the cost of dumping at the materials recovery facility, but it supports jobs and improves the health of our environment,” Bliss said. “We know Grand Rapids residents want to recycle the right way.”

Grand Rapids is doubling down on that effort this spring to try to correct the most common mistake people make when recycling in their curbside bin: putting the recyclables in plastic bags first. People are reminded not to put any plastic bags in their recycling bin.

Bliss said the city would also be reaching out people who have recycling bins but not putting them out to encourage them to do so. It will also send rejection tags to households that routinely have a lot of contamination in their bins. Those households will have to take an education program to get their bins picked up again.

Also on hand at the press conference were EGLE Director of Materials Management Elizabeth Browne, state Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, The Recycling Partnership Director of Community Programs Jill Martin and West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum Executive Director Daniel Schoonmaker.

*Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the Feet on the Street program reduced recycling contamination by 50%. That should have read 40%. We regret the typo, which has been corrected.