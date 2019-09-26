EEE reaches Kent County; deer killed by infection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The dangerous but rare mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis has reached Kent County.

The Kent County Health Department confirmed its first case of EEE Thursday. Health officials say a deer was sickened by the virus and died, according to necropsy results released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

KCHD emphasized that no human cases of EEE have been reported in Kent County. However, state health officials are encouraging people in Kent County to postpone, reschedule or cancel outdoor activities happening at or after dusk, particularly any events involving children.

MDHHS says its recommendation is for all counties where EEE has been found and applies until the first hard frost of the season.

This year’s EEE outbreak is already the worst the state has experienced in more than a decade. MDHHS has already confirmed 8 human cases and 23 animal cases of EEE. Among the people sickened by the virus, three have died.

The following counties have had confirmed human cases of EEE this year:



Barry: 1 person

Berrien: 1 person

Calhoun: 1 person

Cass: 1 person who died

Kalamazoo: 3 people; 1 died

Van Buren: 1 person who died

The following counties had confirmed animal cases of EEE this year:



Barry: 4 animals

Berrien: 1 animal

Calhoun: 1 animal

Cass: 1 animal

Genesee: 1 animal

Jackson: 2 animals

Kalamazoo: 6 animals

Kent: 1 animal

Lapeer: 1 animal

Montcalm: 1 animal

St. Joseph: 3 animals

Van Buren: 2 animals

EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases mosquitoes can carry. Although human cases are extremely rare, approximately one in three people sickened by EEE will die from it. Symptoms include fever, chills and body aches. Severe cases can lead to headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, brain damage, coma and death.

EEE is more deadly among horses, with a fatality rate of 90%, but there is a vaccine for horses and not humans.

The MDHHS is urging people to take steps to deter disease-carrying mosquitoes before they head outside, including using repellents containing DEET on their body and clothes and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Residents are also encouraged to dump out any standing water in their yard and replacing window and door screens with tears or holes that a mosquito could pass through.

In response to the EEE outbreak, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has curated a list of pesticide services licensed to spray for mosquitoes in Michigan, which you can find online.