Educators encourage parents to sign kids up for preschool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Educators in Kent County are encouraging parents to sign their children up for preschool. Right now, there are hundreds of openings for the county’s free Great Start Readiness Program.

Educators say beginning to learn early on makes a big difference long term and they don’t want the pandemic to stop kids from getting a head start.

Officials with the Kent Intermediate School District say they’ve seen fewer kids enrolling in preschool across the area because of COVID-19, but they want to encourage parents that there are safe options available.

They’re offering classes both in-person and virtual and children who turn 4-years-old by Dec. 1, 2021 qualify to sign up.

Educators say the lessons learned during this time are invaluable.

“We know that preschool builds the foundation for future learning. We know that families who participate in high quality preschool show children with lower grade retention and higher graduation rates all through school,” said Ashley Karsten, the director of early childhood for the Kent Intermediate School District.

Enrollment for the Great Start Readiness Program began on March 1.

More information can be found online.