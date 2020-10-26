‘Edge of a cliff’: Spectrum Health sees record COVID-19 patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday was a record breaker in a bad way for Spectrum Health as West Michigan’s largest hospital system reported highest number of COVID-9 patients ever.

Spectrum Health had 151 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Monday, nearly 80% higher than the previous record set in the spring.

“This is as serious as it’s been for West Michigan, period,” Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said.

“I would say right now we are standing on the edge of a cliff,” he continued, “and we could, if everyone does the right thing and we get a little lucky over the coming days to weeks, we could be able to walk back and not see these COVID numbers exponentially rise.”

Looking at the COVID-19 patients within Spectrum over the past six weeks, you can see a jump of 120 more positive patients.

Elmouchi blamed the increase in cases in part on pandemic fatigue.

“Quite honestly, with people being very tired of masks and social distancing and so forth with these numbers, there is a possibility that we’ll see a lot of COVID,” he said.

The rising percentage of positive tests shows it’s likely. Statewide, the seven-day average of that rate is above 5% and it’s nearing 6% in West Michigan— double the 3% health experts would like to see to demonstrate that community spread is controlled.

“The worry you see when you look at other places, that (high testing positivity rates) precedes really a lot of hospitalizations by a couple of weeks. So our big concern is what happens next week or the week after,” Elmouchi said.

Spectrum Health has nearly 2,000 beds across all of its 14 hospitals and the hospitals are not full. Still, there is always an increase of patients this time of year because of the flu. That, in conjunction with other surgeries and procedures that were pushed off in the spring, could push them to capacity.

“If you are smart, if we are all smart, we are hoping to stave this off,” Elmouchi said.

He pointed to the key mitigation practices that authorities have been urging for months: washing your hand frequently, practicing 6-foot social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a mask in public.