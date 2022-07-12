ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of eastbound Fulton Street is closed near Ada due to a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The Ada Township Fire Department confirmed to News 8 that one person was killed in the crash. It’s unknown what led to the crash, which was reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of Fulton are closed at Spaulding Avenue due to a crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.