Eastern Kille Distillery moves, expands near Rockford

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastern Kille Distillery is expanding in West Michigan with a new location planned for a property along the White Pine Trail near Rockford.

The 16-acre site is on Childsdale Avenue NE next to Third Nature Brewing Company.

Steve Vander Pol, the co-founder of the distillery, says the location will provide more space for the business to grow.

“We’re looking to scale up about two and a half times,” Vander Pol said. “The new production facility is going to have two stills so in addition to what we have now, a new 1,000 gallon or 4,000 liter still, and we’re hoping to have between 2,000 and 3,000 barrels aging at any given time.”

The distillery sold its current location on Ottawa Avenue NW to Spectrum Health and is leasing the space until the end of the year.

“When Spectrum approached us with their plan for the neighborhood, we actually realized it was pretty good timing where we could actually make that jump and grow,” Vander Pol said.

The new space will provide about 10,000 square feet for production and 4,000 square feet for the restaurant and tasting room.

“We’re gonna have a cocktail garden kind of in between those two buildings and there’s a covered connected roof that gives us another 3,000 feet of covered area,” Vander Pol said.

Eastern Kille spirits (Feb. 25, 2022)

Eastern Kille’s current location on Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids (Feb. 25, 2022)

Eastern Kille is planning to open a new tasting room on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

“East Hills is just one of our favorite neighborhoods, we’ve always kind of had an eye over there,” Vander Pol said.

The distillery says the new site will allow for a greater variety of spirits.

“The new location is going to open a lot of doors for us to expand our whiskey inventory and also increase the age on our product,” Vander Pol said.

The business would like to be in the new Plainfield Township space by the end of the year and for construction to begin as soon as possible.