GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med has been called to M-6 in Gaines Township for a crash that has closed the eastbound freeway.

Around 3:30 p.m., a vehicle swerved out of the way of a vehicle that was disabled on the edge of the freeway. Michigan State Police said that the vehicle behind it also swerved, hitting the disabled vehicle and rolled into the median.

Aero Med was called for a person inside the disabled vehicle, MSP said. Their condition is unknown.

One person inside the vehicle that rolled is seriously injured. MSP said they are in stable condition.

M-6 is closed due to a crash at Kalamazoo Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

It is unclear how long the eastbound freeway will be closed.

This story is developing. News 8 will update once more information is released.