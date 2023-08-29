GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen boy who was involved in a fight at East Kentwood High School last week will face an assault charge, the Kent County prosecutor has decided.

The teen, whose name will not be released because he is a juvenile, faces one count of assault and battery.

Video of the Thursday fight recorded by bystanders was circulating online. It showed two students fighting in the hallway. At one point, one of the students was kicked repeatedly in the head while already on the ground.

“While the video captures part of the incident, this video did not capture the entire incident,” Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a Tuesday statement.

He said his charging decision was based on “all of the facts available, witness interviews, and additional video, beyond what is only shared on social media.”

In a letter to parents last week, Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston called the exchange “the last reprehensible seconds of a longer altercation,” adding that “prior to the escalation of the physical altercation, both students had an opportunity to not engage.”

In a separate letter, East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri called the actions “disturbing and unacceptable” and said they do not represent the school’s values.