GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of East Grand Rapids is the first municipality in Michigan to join a program designed to help lower its urban carbon footprints.

The program is called CleanVision Natural Gas Balance through DTE, one of the state’s largest energy providers.

The city will use renewable natural gas through this program, which was produced through carbon offsets from forests in the state.

This program will not cost residents anything and will be used in government buildings. It has four levels that those enrolled can select. The city is signed up for the fourth level, which addresses 100% of usage offset and costs approximately $16 monthly.

East Grand Rapids city leaders hope this program and other clean energy initiatives will help the city reach its carbon neutrality goal by 2040.

“It’s a positive step forward in our journey towards carbon neutrality. Like I noted, the city has a track record of building inefficiencies wherever we can, that’s part of the bottom line that we look at, but moving towards 100% here in this next year through this program, we’re excited to really take one big leg of the stool out and move forward,” Doug LaFave, East Grand Rapids deputy city manager, said.

The program is also available for families and businesses. To find out if your home or business is eligible, you should check your account.