East Grand Rapids ups pay to attract lifeguards

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In need of lifeguards, East Grand Rapids is upping its starting wage to $15 per hour and covering the cost of certification training.

Starting pay used to be $10.76 and the certification pay used to cost $250.

The city added that it is still giving a $200 signing bonus and that some shifts come with an extra $1.50 per hour.

The increased pay for the seasonal, part-time jobs begins March 1. Lifeguards should be 15 or older. Application information can be found online.

“By raising the pay for lifeguards, we hope we can recruit and retain team members who enjoy serving others in a part-time capacity,” Parks and Recreation Director Derek Melville said in a Monday statement. “Our two- and four-hour lifeguard shifts are perfect for college students, stay-at-home parents and retirees who are looking for fun and flexibility. These new lifeguards will help us continue to provide meaningful recreational opportunities for the community through a variety of programs.”

East Grand Rapids has two pools.