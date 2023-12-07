EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The East Grand Rapids public safety director has announced he is retiring.

Mark Herald announced Thursday he will be retiring on March 6. He has worked in law enforcement for 40 years, serving for the past 21 years in East Grand Rapids.

Prior to working in East Grand Rapids, he working for the Grand Rapids Police Department, starting as an officer and eventually becoming a captain. There, he helped design the Senior Volunteer Neighborhood Services Program. Herald took on the role of the East Grand Rapids public safety director in 2006 after working as the city’s deputy director of public safety for four years.

During his time as the director, he oversaw his department’s accreditation with the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, the funeral of President Gerald R. Ford and the creation of the Kent County Crisis Intervention Team, the city said in a release.

“It has been a true honor serving the residents of East Grand Rapids and working with City staff,” Herald said in the release. “I am amazed and humbled by all we have accomplished together.

“I am extremely proud of all the officers and civilian members of the department. They treat residents and visitors with dignity and respect, truly putting people first – and it shows. I feel truly fortunate to have served as chief for nearly two decades.”

The city manager, Shea Charles, thanked him for his work and wished him a good retirement.

“His work in building positive relationships with residents and leading community engagement opportunities has resulted in increased transparency, more equitable outcomes and enhanced safety in our community and beyond,” Charles said.

East Grand Rapids is set to conduct a national search for the next public safety director.