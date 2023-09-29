EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids city commissioners are looking to potentially ban gas-powered leaf blowers, according to a memorandum that was released on Sept. 27.

Before crafting any regulations, the city is looking for input from community members when it comes to banning 2-cycle and 4-cycle leaf blowers, citing adverse environmental impacts.

Kristin Hirsch has lived in East Grand Rapids for two years. She currently uses a gas-powered leaf blower backpack. She said she wasn’t too happy when she heard the news about the possible regulation.

“I guess I’ll have to get an electric one,” she said. “And I’ll follow the rules if I have to, but one of the things in the memorandum was who’s going to be enforcing this? And they’re proposing maybe the public safety department enforces it? And I’m just like, that’s not a public safety issue. There are public safety issues that people in the public safety department can be addressing, and this is not one of them.”

Joshua Gerber, owner and founder of E-Green Services, a lawn care company in Grand Rapids, said electric and battery-operated lawn care equipment is becoming more common and a way of the future. He also said his company only uses battery-operated equipment, except during fall cleanup.

“Overall, with more battery-powered equipment, it runs anywhere from about 30% to 35% more quiet than your traditional gas-powered equipment,” he said.

East Grand Rapids is expected to hold a city commissioner’s meeting Monday at 6 p.m.