East Grand Rapids man cycles to help local business

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While business owners wait for a return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they sometimes get a helping hand when they least expect it.

“This is a super fancy, single-speed LeMond classic steel-framed bicycle,” said James Bond, an East Grand Rapids resident. “It’s crazy heavy and has one gear. So, I have pedaled all over Grand Rapids probably 14 or 15 miles just doing deliveries in the past couple hours.”

Bond volunteered his Saturday afternoon to help his favorite local hot dog shop, Crazy Charlie’s and its owner Judy Sun VanHoven.

“I reached out to her a couple days ago,” he said. ” (I) asked her how business was and like a lot of folks, obviously, they’re really impacted by what’s going on.”

Crazy Charlie’s had to let go of nearly all of its staff and never offered delivery until Saturday.

“I said, ‘hey, if you ever want delivery I would do it on my bike.’ And she quickly said, ‘yeah, let’s do it.’ So, we hatched the plan literally this morning about 8:30, 9 o’clock,” he said.

It’s a show of kindness with a lot more mileage than a bike ride.

“I almost had tears in my eyes,” VanHoven said. “I couldn’t even put my contacts in because my tears kept on filling them. I’m still very touched by it.”

The community showed her love and she felt compelled to give right back.

“With the collaboration of Mr. Bond, is to donate all of the tips that we made today (Saturday) to the Kids Food Basket,” she said. “Because I’m sure their parents are probably laid off and they’re impacted, as well.”

And at the end of all of this, Bond is hoping that his ride around town sends a message.

“As this story kind of gets out there, who knows? It might inspire others to say what can they do to help friends of theirs that are in tough spots or small businesses that they typically frequent, but they haven’t had a chance to,” he said. “How can you get creative in helping these businesses out?”