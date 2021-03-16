East Grand Rapids man arrested on child porn charges

A March 10, 2021, booking photo of Michael Rosales from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A East Grand Rapids man has been arrested, accused of having and distributing child pornography.

Michael Rosales, 43, has been charged with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says it arrested Rosales after looking into what he had been doing online.

Court records show investigators found he had more than 50,000 images of child porn. There are no known local victims.

Online records show Rosales was booked into the county jail March 10.

The MSP ICAC Task Force has resources online to help parents talk to their kids about internet safety.