East Grand Rapids Halloween thriller returns

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is now two days away and a group of 9th graders in East Grand Rapids are preparing to put on quite a show.

The zombie teens are making a comeback after a year hiatus. It started off as a surprise flash mob and has now become a neighborhood tradition.

“It just transforms to a really great production,” Erin Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson, who moved to the area 14 years ago, has hosted a number of students over the years to put on this Halloween entertainment. It started with her daughter and now her two twins are carrying on the legacy.

The pandemic canceled the show last year but the teens are back, bigger and better. Plus, they’re expecting an even larger crowd.

The group has had three practices and the dances were choreographed by senior student, Izzy Ranger. What’s different from previous years, new faces and a new routine.

“I think you all should come out because it’ll be a super fun experience. We’re all super energetic about it. We had a blast making it,” Carson Thornton said.

The teens say they love spending time together but this performance is just for you. You can check out the group’s flash mob performance on Sunday. It will be located on Cambridge Boulevard in East Grand Rapids.