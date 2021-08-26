East Grand Rapids DPS seeks help finding sex assault suspect

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Reeds Lake Trail.

The woman told the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday off in the area of Hodenpyl Rock off Reeds Lake Boulevard on the northwest side of the lake.

The woman said the man who attacked her was a white man between the ages of 25 and 30 who was taller than 6 feet. He was wearing a green T-shirt and black disposable mask.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man or may have security cam footage from the area of to call Detective Sgt. Scott Kolster at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.