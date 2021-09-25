East Grand Rapids celebrates 3 new Gaslight Village shops Saturday

A series of photos taken Sept. 22, 2021 show East Grand Rapids’ Plaza Regatta, left, and three new businesses in Gaslight Village, pictured right.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids will mark a new chapter for its Gaslight Village this weekend as Mayor Katie Favale cuts the ceremonial ribbon on three new businesses.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows Rose’s Express in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.)

The events come the same week Gilmore Restaurants announced it is temporarily closing Rose’s Express in Gaslight Village “due to staffing issues.”

“We anticipate the closure to be temporary and will keep you informed of further developments,” the company said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

On Saturday, the village will focus on celebrating a boutique store, restaurant and gourmet grocery store, which all opened earlier this summer.

“After what has been a particularly challenging time for local and family businesses, we’re delighted to have these three businesses invest and open their doors in Gaslight Village,” Favale stated in a news release.

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows the storefront to Agate & Herb, located in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.)

2237 Wealthy St. SE Suite 110

Sandwiched between Bowdie’s Chophouse and DaVi Nails & Spa in Regatta Plaza, this boutique store offers a range of gifts, from ceramic vases, candles and art to journals and jewelry, including some made by store owner BreAnna Jauregui.

Jauregui returned to her native West Michigan after spending a dozen years on the West Coast, where she earned accreditation from the Gemological Institute of America. Her new shop also sells crystals.

The shop’s ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

BAGEL KITCHEN

(A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows Bagel Kitchen’s storefront in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.)

2228 Wealthy St. SE

Marc and Shannon Schulz began their bagel shop in Costa Rica as a side business after moving to the country with their three children in 2016.

When the Schulz family moved back to West Michigan, they kept their bagel business running from their home kitchen.

Located in the storefront formerly home to Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine, Bagel Kitchen sells breakfast and lunch, including bagels and sandwiches. The new shop’s menu also includes locally sourced coffee.

Bagel Kitchen’s ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

FROMAGE

A Sept. 22, 2021 photo shows Fromage, located in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.

2180 Wealthy St. SE

Just a few doors down from Bagel Kitchen, this gourmet grocery store is stocked with charcuterie necessities including cheese and crackers.

Visitors can also check out salsas, beer, wine, flowers and other specialty products that Fromage will put together in a gift basket, upon request. The shop offers free local delivery and will shop customized baskets nationwide.

Fromage is located in the storefront that was previously home to Bang Blow Dry Bar, which moved across the street. The ribbon cutting ceremony for Fromage is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.