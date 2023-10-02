EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of East Grand Rapids added a kayak rental kiosk to expand access to Reeds Lake.

The kayak kiosk is located behind the public safety building on Lakeside Drive SE near Wealthy Street and just feet away from the kayak launch. The rentals are part of a partnership between the city and Rent.Fun, a group that manages the equipment quality and rental facilities.

“It allows community members and their visitors to rent a kayak — and in the future, we’ll also have stand-up paddleboards available — to help people get out on the water and maybe reduce some of those barriers for accessing the water,” Derek Melville, director of Parks and Recreation, said.

Anyone who is 18 or older can use their smartphone to rent the kayaks, which start at $25 for the first two hours. Life jackets, which are required on the lake, are also part of the rental.

“It was really seen as an opportunity for the city to add a service at a low cost, low staff involvement,” Melville said.

It cost the city $26,000 upfront to help launch the program. Melville said the city and the company will share revenue moving forward.

The equipment will not be available to rent overnight and during the winter months.