Woman injured after being struck by car in Kentwood

Authorities on scene of a crash on East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street in Kentwood Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Kentwood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street in Kentwood.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Kentwood police.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The southbound lanes of East Beltline Avenue were shut down near 28th Street for nearly two hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.