Kent County

Dog dies after being rescued from fire in Sparta Twp.

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 04:38 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:11 AM EDT

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in a residential home Saturday.

Kent County dispatch said firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a residence on Alpine Avenue NW, just north of 10 Mile Road NW, around 12:15 a.m. 

Authorities reported no injuries. However, the family dog died of smoke inhalation shortly after being removed from the house.

The cause of the fire is unclear and is still under investigation. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries