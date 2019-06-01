Dog dies after being rescued from fire in Sparta Twp.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a house fire in Sparta Township on June 1, 2019.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in a residential home Saturday.

Kent County dispatch said firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a residence on Alpine Avenue NW, just north of 10 Mile Road NW, around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities reported no injuries. However, the family dog died of smoke inhalation shortly after being removed from the house.

The cause of the fire is unclear and is still under investigation.