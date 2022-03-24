GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After reviewing what led up to the murder-suicide of a 3-year-old boy by his father last year, a Kent County task force will release recommendations today about how authorities can better respond in cases of domestic violence.

The Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team will release its case analysis and recommendation report at a 2 p.m. press conference at the downtown Grand Rapids courthouse. The press conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

The task force looked at the case after being contacted by the mother of 3-year-old Dylan Thebo, who was found dead along with his father Derek Thebo, 32, at Derek Thebo’s property near Lowell on Sept. 1, 2021. Authorities say Derek Thebo shot his son and then turned the gun on himself.

Court documents show Dylan’s mother Katie Hall filed for a restraining order against Derek Thebo, who she was divorcing, earlier in 2021. She told the court Thebo abused her and had threatened to kill her, his son, her daughter from a previous relationship and himself.

The goal of the task force’s review of the case, it said earlier this week, is to highlight the seriousness of domestic violence cases and offer suggestions for systemic improvements. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, who co-chairs the task force, said in a statement that he appreciated the review and that he would look to see how its findings could be implemented.

The task force’s report will also be posted online.