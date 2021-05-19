Ducklings hatch on Grandville elementary school playground

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Elementary students in Grandville got a hands-on lesson in nature this week after showing tremendous patience with a mother duck and her eggs.

The mother duck built a nest underneath playground equipment at Century Park Learning Center then laid her eggs about four weeks ago.

The teachers explained to the students why it was so important to stay away and give nature time to take its course. The students listened, keeping their distance while watching the process.

The eggs finally hatched, and each class got to see the ducklings with their mom. Throughout the day, the ducklings got more adventurous and followed their mom away from the nest into the grass and off to find water.

Mother ducks often return to the site of previous successful hatching to lay their eggs again so these students could have more chances to learn about the process and witness new life.