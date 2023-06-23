KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Sam Nicholas was a welcome sight at Jake’s Fireworks on 28th Street in Kentwood Friday morning.

He was stocking up for his annual family fireworks show up in Manistee.

“You have $1,496.05. What a bargain!” said store manager Helena Mengel as she rang up the sale.

Jake’s Fireworks on 28th Street in Kentwood. (June 23, 2023)

“What a deal!” said Nicholas.

He pretty much had the store to himself. Mengel said business is down about between 50% and 70% this year. It’s not the economy. It’s Mother Nature.

“We’re hoping for rain this week so hopefully business will pick up,” said Mengel. “It usually is packed this year. But with it being so dry and all of the burn bans, people are being really cautious.”

While the dry weather is bad for the fireworks business, it’s not expected to slow down business for firefighters.

“It’s often hot during the 4th of July. And this year’s particularly dry, so we are concerned that fireworks could start brush fires,” said Grand Rapids Fire Marshall Ric Dokter. “It’s the rockets and things that fly that still have a spark on them.”

Drought conditions persist in West Michigan. Moderate from the lakeshore to Grand Rapids, and severe from Grand Rapids to points east.

But under state law, there’s not much local fire departments can do to reduce risks posed by fireworks on the 4th or other holidays. Only the State fire Marshall could issue a ban on fireworks. And so far, Michigan’s top firefighter is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“At this point, it is too early to make a decision on 4th of July fireworks. All Michiganders should be concerned about the dry conditions. I encourage everyone to have a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby whenever you are lighting off fireworks,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer in a statement to News 8.

Even if there was a ban, local police probably wouldn’t have the resources to enforce it.

So as fireworks fans like Sam Nicholas keep an eye to the sky looking for rain, they’re also taking precautions.

“I’ve got my son. I’ve got about seven other guys and gals that are helping us do it. So, we’ve got plenty of eyeballs out there,” said Nicholas.

“We’re near the water and we’ll have a hose and then we have some dune grass that’s pretty dry. So we’ll hose that down first and have the hose there just in case,” he added.

For more information and firework safety tips, visit the National Safety Council website.