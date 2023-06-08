GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man has been charged with drunken driving in connection to a hit-and-run crash near Sparta that injured a bicyclist.

Paul Eastway, 53, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury crash, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened April 15 on N. Division north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 36-year-old Sparta man, was seriously injured and sustained broken bones in the crash.

The bicycle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash on N. Division Avenue near Sparta on April 15, 2023. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver took off after the crash but later came forward to investigators. Deputies said their investigation revealed alcohol was involved.

Eastway was arraigned last week and is expected back in court June 14 for a hearing. Both counts he faces are five-year felonies.