Driver seriously injured after crashing with deputy near Walker

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously injured after crashing with a deputy near Walker Thursday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and Stage Avenue in Alpine Township.

A patrol deputy responding to a non-emergency crash was driving northbound on Fruit Ridge Avenue, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The release said a tow truck was southbound on the road and was slowly making a turn.

A sedan behind the two truck lost control because of the slippery roads, and crossed into the northbound lane in the path of the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The sedan driver, a 40-year-old from Walker, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, the sheriff’s office said. It said the deputy has been with the department for two and a half years.

The crash is being investigated.