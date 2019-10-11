Driver sentenced in death of firefighter’s son

A photo of Matthew Klaasen with his attorney at a court hearing. (July 11, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy on a bike in June was sentenced Friday.

Matthew Klaasen was sentenced to a year probation for a moving violation causing death. If he fails probation, he will go to jail for one year.

The incident happened on June 13 at the intersection of Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road in Cascade Township.

Ryan Marsman was riding his bike with his dad, a Cascade Township firefighter, when he was hit and killed.

Klaasen told investigators he didn’t see the boy.