Driver leaves scene of Wyoming crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Authorities on scene of a crash in Wyoming Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Authorities on scene of a crash in Wyoming Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a driver who ran away from the scene of a crash in Wyoming Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Porter Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 that the at-fault driver did not stop at the stop sign and ran away from the scene.

A passenger inside the at-fault vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to WDPS.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 