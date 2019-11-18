Driver leaves scene of Wyoming crash

Authorities on scene of a crash in Wyoming Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a driver who ran away from the scene of a crash in Wyoming Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Porter Street SW and Byron Center Avenue SW.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 that the at-fault driver did not stop at the stop sign and ran away from the scene.

A passenger inside the at-fault vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to WDPS.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries, police said.